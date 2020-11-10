Effingham County Health Department received notice Tuesday of 61 positive COVID-19 test results and the death of another male in his 70s was announced by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The cases range in age from less than 1 year old to 90s.
The health department urges residents to wear a mask, wash up and spread out.
"The solution to this wave of COVID cases lies within our community. It is up to all of us if we want to come together and act for the benefit of everyone," the department stated in a press release.
