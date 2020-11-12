Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 34F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: November 12, 2020 @ 6:24 pm
Effingham, Illinois
Effingham County Health Department received notice Wednesday of 37 positive COVID-19 test results. The cases range in age from younger than 10 to 90s.
