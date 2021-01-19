EFFINGHAM — Vaccinations are underway in Effingham County to those in the Phase 1A vaccine distribution group and select Phase 1B subgroups as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday one COVID-19-related death in Effingham County of a female in her 80s.
The Effingham County Health Department started vaccinating select subgroups in Phase 1B on Saturday.
“We did first responders on Saturday and educators on Monday,” Effingham County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp said.
Feldkamp said so far they have given over 2,000 vaccines. The ECHD is prioritizing categories in the Phase 1B group.
“We will be vaccinating those 75 and older later this week,” Feldkamp said. “Then next week we will add in the 65 and older.”
Feldkamp said in the future other providers that have signed up may also give COVID-19 vaccinations depending upon how much vaccine the ECHD receives.
“Right now the shipments are coming to the health department. As they add more vaccines to the pipeline, those providers will receive the vaccine as well.”
She said due to the limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines individuals who have had COVID should wait 90 days before getting a vaccination.
“Within 90 days, they currently have immunity,” Feldkamp said. “The idea is to vaccinate people who have no immunity right now.”
Feldkamp said once someone moves out of the 90-day period after having COVID-19 they can receive their shot.
“The closer you are from when you had COVID you might have a little more reaction to the shot,” Feldkamp said.
Currently, ECHD is receiving only one of the two available vaccines on the market.
“Right now we are getting the Moderna vaccine. That is because Moderna is easier to handle,” Feldkamp said.
She said the Moderna vaccine doesn’t require refrigeration of minus 80 degrees like the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Feldkamp said once they get their EMTrack link from the IDPH those wanting the vaccine will have the opportunity to sign up online. The link will be shared on the Effingham County Health Department’s website at http://effcohealth.org and Facebook page: effhealthdept.
“As soon as they send it. We will post it,” Feldkamp said.
Individuals who are not tech savvy or do not have access to the internet can call the health department to schedule an appointment. On Tuesday, Feldkamp said they were averaging about 200 calls per hour.
“I know a lot of people are anxious. We just want people to be patient. We do get a shipment each week,” Feldkamp said.
Feldkamp said they would announce which Phase 1B priority subgroup they will be vaccinating next on either their website or Facebook page.
According to IDPH, Phase 1B includes those 65 and older; first responders — fire, law enforcement, 911 workers, security personnel and school officers; education — teachers, principals, student support, student aids and day care workers; food and agriculture — processing plants, veterinary health, livestock services and animal care; manufacturing — industrial production of goods for distribution to retail, wholesale or other manufacturers; correction workers and inmates — jail officers, juvenile facility staff, workers providing in-person support and inmates; United States Postal Service workers; public transit workers — flight crew, bus drivers, train support and ride sharing services; grocery store workers — baggers, cashiers, stockers, pickup and customer service; shelters and day care staff — homeless shelter, women’s shelter, adult day/drop-in program, sheltered workshop; and psycho-social rehab.
