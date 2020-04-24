Seven-year-old Aleck Ridgway of Effingham is spending his time during the state’s stay-at-home order helping those on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The St. Anthony Grade School student, with the help of his mother Jode Ridgway’s boyfriend, Zak Dietzen, 3D prints ear protectors for medical workers and others. These ear protectors keep the elastic in medical face masks from irritating the wearer’s skin.
Young Aleck said it is important to take care of others, especially during the time of the pandemic.
“It’s good to help and treat others the way that you would want to be treated,” Aleck said.
Jode said the idea to make the PLA plastic fillimate ear protectors came from Zak seeing others make them, as well as a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guide and template. So far, Aleck has made nearly 250 ear protectors and is still printing them to fill orders, something Aleck said he intends to do until he runs out of plastic.
The ear protectors have been donated to many hospitals, medical facilities and more. Aleck recently delivered 30 ear protectors each to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.
The ear protectors have also gone to HSHS Home Care Southern Illinois, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Southern Illinois Hand Center, Crossroads Cancer Center, Lavender Ridge Memory Care, Walmart Distribution Center in Olney, prison guards from Robinson, those with friends in the health care field and the Newton Chamber of Commerce, who will distribute them to nursing homes.
Jode said seeing her son so willing to help out the community, and even those he does not know, makes her and Zak proud.
“It makes us extremely proud. He has such a big heart, and that makes us feel like we are doing something right as parents,” Jode said.
Aleck said it makes him feel happy that he can help, and he said he hopes he can help those who have to wear masks every day find some relief.
It can take anywhere from two to three hours to make seven plastic ear protectors with the 3D printer. According to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, ear protectors are a strap extension for face masks with elastic that goes around the wearer’s ears.
The ear protectors connect the elastic straps around the back of the neck so that the elastic does not have to rest on the back of the wearer’s ears.
As for the Ridgways and Dietzen, the pandemic has Jode said their everyday lives have not been impacted too much. She said she and Zak are able to work from home, and the biggest change has been homeschooling Aleck.
Spending so much time at home has its positives, too. Jode said she and Zak have been able to watch Aleck cultivate a business-savvy spirit all while being a bright spot and helping others during what can be a stressful and frightening time.
“It’s planting the entrepreneurial trait in him and the want to help others,” Jode said. “It’s important for those he is helping that (he) is realizing a real-world problem that healthcare workers are experiencing at this time.”
To order ear protectors from Aleck, requests can be sent by email to Zak at zdietzen@thinkcreatedo.com.
