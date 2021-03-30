Effingham County Health Department announced Tuesday nine new positive cases of COVID-19, ranging in age from younger than 10 to 70s.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was 2.4% through March 27, while Effingham County rose to 4.4% for the same period.
As we head into the Easter Holiday, the Effingham County Health Department warns the community of a resurgence in cases and suggests taking advantage of the good weather this weekend and move gatherings outside. The health department also reminds people to social distance, wash hands thoroughly and wear masks.
