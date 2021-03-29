The Effingham County Health Department announced two COVID-related deaths, one of a woman in her 50s and one of a woman in her 90s on Monday. It also announced four new cases of the virus.
Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 2.3% through March 25, while Effingham County increased again and was 4.1% for the same period. The last time Effingham’s rate was this high was early February, according to the health department.
With the ongoing increase in cases, the Effingham County Health Department is encouraging residents to get vaccinated sooner rather than later.
The health department has now opened its COVID vaccine clinics to Illinois residents aged 18 and over, and has a first-dose clinic coming up on Tuesday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. that can be booked online. Go to www.effcohealth.org to find the appointment booking link. Booking closes at midnight on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.