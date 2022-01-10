The Effingham County Health Department reported 182 new cases of COVID from Friday through Sunday.
The state is seeing an increase in pediatric cases. Among those reported over the weekend in Effingham County, 16 were ages 10 and younger, including 10 infants.
Both Illinois Region 6 and Effingham County seven-day test positivity rates were up to 20.1% through Jan. 7. ICU bed availability in the region is at 14%.
COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.