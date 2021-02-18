The Effingham County Health Department is informing those who have already had their first shot that the date on the back of their vaccine card is the first date they are eligible for their second shot. It is not an appointment date.
The health department will contact those who have already received a first vaccine with them to set up an appointment for their second vaccine. This appointment will more than likely be several days to a couple of weeks after the date on vaccine cards. This is because the health department is combining several first vaccine clinic recipients together to do one big second vaccine clinic and also due to limited vaccine availability and delayed receipt of vaccine shipments.
The health department announced three COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Illinois Region 6 test positivity seven-day rolling average was 3.5% through Feb. 15, while Effingham County was 2.7% for the same period.
