On April 1, 2020, the Effingham County Health Department received confirmation of its first positive COVID case.
Since then, 4,562 residents of Effingham County have tested positive for the virus and 71 residents have lost their lives with COVID.
In more positive news, the health department announced over 14,000 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered to Effingham County residents. Over 70% of those 65 years and over have now received at least one shot and over 50% of them are fully vaccinated.
The health department also announced five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, ranging in age from teens to 50s.
With news of the British variant B.1.1.7 having been detected in the county, the department asks area residents to be vigilant this Easter weekend, avoid crowds, mask up, wash hands thoroughly, and social distance.
