The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announced that it is in Phase 1A of its COVID-19 vaccination plan and will begin providing vaccinations to health care providers in Effingham County.
Last week ECHD transferred its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to HSHS St Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, so it could provide employees with vaccinations in line with the State of Illinois COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. The purpose of this is to maximize vaccinations for those serving in roles that reduce COVID-19 morbidity and mortality and to reduce the burden on strained health care capacity and facilities. Phase 1A will likely continue for several weeks.
ECHD will be using the priority groups as outlined by IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) and ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices). As the health department begins to move through these priority groups, it will be communicating this information with the public. The State of Illinois COVID-19 Vaccination Plan was developed in order to make the most effective use of a limited supply of the vaccine until vaccine production increases.
The health department stated in a news release it is currently dealing with a large amount of calls about the COVID-19 vaccine and understands not only the interest but the anxiety of many. There is currently no sign-up list for the vaccine, and the health department asks the public to hold off on calling and to look for notifications about which priority groups it is currently vaccinating. This information will be shared with local media and on the health department’s website and Facebook page.
The health department announced 51 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Sunday, Jan. 3, through Monday, Jan. 4. On Tuesday, the department announced the COVID-19-related death of a man in his 80s, bringing the number of COVID-related deaths in Effingham County to 53. The department also announced 23 new positive test results on Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive COVID cases for Effingham to 4,003.
Illinois Region 6 test positivity seven-day rolling average was 9.1% through Jan. 2, while Effingham County was 15.5% for the same period.
The health department advises residents to stay home if you are sick or waiting on test results.
“We ask everyone to do their part in reducing the spread of COVID by masking up properly, washing hands regularly, maintaining six feet social distancing, and avoiding large groups,” the department stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.