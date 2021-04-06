The Effingham County Health Department announced 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Friday, April 2, through Monday, April 5, ranging in age from teens to 70s.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day rolling case positivity average was 2.4% through April 2, while Effingham County was 4.6% for the same period.
The health department advises those ages 18 and older to make an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
The Effingham County Health Department has announced two COVID vaccine clinics for this week. One is for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday, April 7, from 2 to 6 p.m. The second one is a first-dose Moderna clinic, which will be held Thursday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both clinics are open to all Illinois residents ages 18 and older.
Appointments can made online until midnight the day before the clinic, or until the appointments are fully booked, whichever comes first. Details and links are available on the health department’s website, effcohealth.org, or on the department’s Facebook page.
To receive vaccine:
- Register for an appointment at effcohealth.org.
- Download and print a copy of the ticket or save picture of it on your phone.
- Print, complete using legal name and sign a vaccine consent form available at effcohealth.org.
- Review the Vaccine Fact Sheet
- Bring your completed consent form, ticket, current insurance card(s) plus photo ID to your appointment.
Computers, Wi-Fi plus printing facilities are available at the Effingham Public Library. The library has offered to print tickets for free.
