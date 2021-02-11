The Effingham County Health Department announced two new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
On Jan. 27, the Effingham County Health Department started a COVID Vaccine Waitlist for residents over the age of 65. In the first day alone, 1,600 calls were received, the department stated in a press release. The release further stated the health department has spent the last two weeks listening to those messages and making appointments for those eligible.
The health department stated that over the last two weeks, nearly 1,700 appointments have been made from that waitlist. The department advises for anyone over the age of 65 who wants the COVID vaccine and has not signed up for the waiting list now is the time before other groups from 1B are added to the clinics.
Illinois Region 6 test positivity seven-day rolling average was 3.6% through Feb. 8, while Effingham County was 2.2% for the same period.
