As a preventative measure, all Catholic schools under the jurisdiction of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois will be closed the week of March 16, according to a press release on Friday.
"This includes the cancelation of all extra-curricular activities, social events, and other school-related gatherings," the press release said. "We will offer an update by the end of next week. Teachers will work on plans for remote learning opportunities. Schools will also use the opportunity while closed to disinfect their buildings."
Masses will continue in the diocese, according to the release:
"We will continue to offer Masses and the sacraments throughout our diocese, because it is the Church’s duty and mission to make God’s grace available through the sacraments for the faithful.
"In addition to the preventative measures for which the diocese has already given guidance, everyone is encouraged to assess their health status. Those who are sick or feel their health is compromised are not obliged to attend Mass and should remain home.
"In keeping with the Governor's request, we have communicated to our pastors to add an additional Mass if they expect a Mass having more than 250 people in attendance. Parishes are following similar guidance as it relates to other parish activities with larger crowds. Given the relatively smaller size of the parishes in our diocese, our Mass congregations are typically under 250 people."
