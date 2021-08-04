Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks about new mask mandates for schools, state employees and long-term care facilities during a press conference at the Thompson Center, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 in Chicago. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday ordered face coverings for all school children from preschool through 12th grade to thwart the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus and the Democrat will require all state employees who work in highly populated facilities such as prisons to be vaccinated. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)