Delta virus variant in Effingham County

The Effingham County Health Department was notified Monday the Delta variant of COVID, B.1617.2 has been detected in Effingham County.
The B1617.2 variant was initially identified in India in December 2020, then first detected in the United States in March 2021. It is known to be even more contagious than previous variants, spreading more easily and quickly. Delta represented 51.7% of new COVID cases in the U.S. over the two weeks ending July 3, according to recently updated estimates by the CDC.
Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman explained, “The detection of the Delta variant in Effingham County combined with our low vaccination rate makes me very concerned that we will see another COVID-19 surge. I urge anyone who has any of the COVID-19 symptoms to get tested, even if they feel like it’s the common cold.”
Workman added, “I’d also like to encourage the unvaccinated who are eligible to get vaccinated and those who are overdue on their second dose of vaccine to get it sooner rather than later. It’s also important that we use as many layers of mitigation as possible to protect our community:
• Distance socially
• Use masks if unvaccinated
• Practice hand hygiene
• Socialize outdoors or in well-ventilated locations
• Avoid crowds
• Isolate and quarantine when required
So far, studies suggest that the current authorized vaccines work on the circulating variants. There is concern for those who have not had both doses of the two-dose vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer, and those who are unvaccinated. The Effingham County Health Department asks everyone to do their part to limit the spread of this variant as the county prepares for children to return to school in August.
Those who would like to get vaccinated can visit www.effcohealth.org for information on upcoming vaccination clinics. If these clinic times do not work, there are several other locations in Effingham County providing COVID vaccinations. Call the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237 and we can help you find a location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.