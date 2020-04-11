EFFINGHAM — Throughout the school year and no matter the weather, South Side School students and those driving down South Fourth Street in Effingham in the early morning hours or mid-afternoon will see a friendly Unit 40 crossing guard wave as they pass by.
Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily halted all in-person schooling across the state, crossing guard Bill Lobb and his wife, Jill, of Effingham are stationed near the crosswalk for an hour every weekday morning spreading a message of love, faith and kindness.
“I enjoy this to the fullest,” Bill Lobb said of his crossing guard duties. “Each day I’m here, if a person needs to talk, we will talk and work through things. I get blessed so many times here.”
The Lobbs said they miss seeing the school children every day and interacting with the community, so the couple decided to take up Bill’s usual spot on Fourth Street. This time, instead of a stop sign, the Lobbs display a sign that reads “Jesus loves you.”
Faith is very important to the couple, so they spread the message of hope and kindness in a time when they cannot do so physically in their home parish, Christ’s Church.
Through his five years working as a crossing guard, Bill Lobb has become acquainted with many people in the community. Jill Lobb said her husband knows so many folks that he can recognize their car coming down the street while he’s working.
The 70-year-olds met in 1968 and have been married for 50 years. They are originally from Decatur and have previously lived in Assumption and Florida.
After their daughter got married and wanted to start a family, the Lobbs moved back to Illinois and now live between Teutopolis and Effingham.
The Lobbs see the children and others they interact with every day as family, too.
“I could not ask for a better group of kids. They call me old man,” Bill Lobb said.
“The kids call me grandma Jill,” Jill Lobb added. “I miss the routine and seeing all the kids.”
Jill Lobb said it is important now more than ever during this pandemic to have faith and spread a little joy.
“I guess it makes me feel really, really good inside to be doing something besides sitting at home drinking my coffee and doing nothing. We have the sign out here about Jesus, and I think Bill and I both feel that now, that’s who needs to be in the forefront because He’s the only one who’s going to clear up this junk,” Jill Lobb said. “We need to have everybody have Him in their heart, and then no matter what goes on in their life, it’s going to be alright.”
Bill Lobb said there is something special about the Effingham community, and that shines through even during the pandemic. He said that each morning he and his wife has stood on the sidewalk to wave at others has been a blessing, just as it has while he works as a crossing guard.
Bill Lobb said he loves helping the community so much that he would do his crossing guard job for free.
“We get blessed each morning each day we come here. The people that come by, they’re just beautiful people,” Bill Lobb said. “Effingham is a community that is close knit. We enjoy it. We enjoy the people. We enjoy the whole community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.