The Effingham County Health Department reported two COVID-related deaths, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. They were both unvaccinated.
The deaths bring the number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in the county to 106.
The health department also reported 153 new cases of COVID from last Monday through Sunday. From Monday, Nov. 22, through Thursday, Nov. 25, 105 cases were reported — a 28% increase from the previous week. Forty-eight more cases were reported Friday through Sunday.
The Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was up to 7.2% through Nov. 26, while Effingham County was 8% for the same period. ICU availability in our region is at 16%, below the 20% warning level.
COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org.
