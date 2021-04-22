The Effingham County Health Department announced the COVID-related death of a woman in her 60s, bringing the number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in the county to 72.
The department also announced Thursday six new positive cases of COVID-19 from Tuesday through Thursday, ranging in age from preteen to 40s.
The health department will have a second-dose Moderna Clinic on Tuesday, April 27, from noon to 6 p.m. and a first-dose Moderna Clinic on Thursday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to noon. The department advises those ages 18 and over to make an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org.
Illinois Region 6 rolling seven-day positivity rate was 3% through April 19, while Effingham County was 3.1% for the same period.
