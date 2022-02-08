The Effingham County Health Department reported the COVID-related death of a county resident. The individual was in their 70s and overdue for a booster dose.
This deaths bring the number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in the county to 124.
The Effingham County Health Department also announces 118 new cases of COVID have been reported from Tuesday through Thursday. When the latest numbers are added to the 85 cases from the previous Friday through Sunday, the weekly total was 203.
Breaking down the cases over those seven days, only 25% of the cases were up to date with their vaccinations, 56% were completely unvaccinated, while 19% were not up to date with their vaccinations. Reinfections accounted for 17% of all cases, of these 62% were not vaccinated, 14% were up to date with their vaccinations, while 24% were not. Almost 21% of the reinfections previously had COVID during the delta surge.
The Effingham County Health Department also announces 26 new cases of COVID have been reported from Friday through Sunday.
The Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was down to 11% through Feb. 4, while Effingham County was at 14.2% for the same period. ICU availability in the region is back up above the warning level to 22%.
COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org.
