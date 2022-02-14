The Effingham County Health Department reported 71 new cases of COVID from Tuesday through Thursday.
When the latest numbers are added to the 26 cases from the previous Friday through Sunday, the weekly total was 97.
Breaking down the cases over those seven days, only 21.7% of cases were up to date with their vaccinations, 53.6% were completely unvaccinated, while 24.7% were not up to date with their vaccinations. Reinfections accounted for 9.3% of all cases. Of these, 66.7% were not vaccinated, 22.2% were up to date with their vaccinations, while 11.1% were not. Of the reinfections, 22% previously had COVID during the delta surge.
The Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was down to 7.4% through Feb. 11, with Effingham County at 7.7% for the same period. ICU availability in the region is up to 24%.
