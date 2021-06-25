This week the Effingham County Health Department received confirmation of two new positive cases of COVID-19, a boy under 10 and a woman in her 30s.
On Tuesday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to Noon, the Health Department will have a second dose only Pfizer Clinic for individuals 12 and over, who had their first dose on or before June 8, 2021. There will also be a second dose Moderna Clinic on Thursday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to Noon for those 18 and over, who had their first dose on or before June 3, 2021. Appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org
Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 1.2% through June 22, with Effingham County at 0.8% for the same period.
