In cooperation with the State of Illinois, SIHF Healthcare has opened its sixth COVID-19 test collection site in Effingham.
A drive-thru test collection site behind HSHS St. Anthony’s Health Center Building A, 900 West Temple Avenue, with the entrance off of Medical Park Drive opened Wednesday.
Screening phone lines are open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at 618-646-2596. The screening by a SIHF provider will involve questions about symptoms, possible exposure, age, work environment and underlying health conditions. If determined to meet the testing requirements as prescribed by IDPH and CDC, the caller would be given a time window to arrive at the test collection site. Results should be available in approximately 48 hours.
If the caller did not meet collection requirements, they will be provided information about self-isolation and staying home unless symptoms worsen.
The public is eligible for screening at 618-646-2596. If the patient has insurance, that information will be gathered during the phone call. Those without insurance will be referred for information on getting coverage. However, there will be no charge to patients for testing.
SIHF Healthcare also operates five test collection sites in the metro-east area: Belleville, Cahokia, East St. Louis, Granite City, and Wood River.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.