More than a dozen residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at a nursing home in Newton and one has died.
Newton Care Center reported Sunday it has 18 confirmed COVID-19 residents. The Illinois Department of Public Health website reported the same day the death of a confirmed COVID-19 resident at the facility.
The care center stated in a news release it was notified April 3 by the Jasper County Health Department one of its residents was exposed to the coronavirus while being treated outside the facility for acute care.
“Our resident was immediately tested, as was the roommate, and the tests came back positive for the coronavirus. Prior to receiving the positive COVID-19 test, Newton Care Center was already operating under strict CDC and local health department guidance with visitor restrictions, a 14-day quarantine of all new admissions, the screening and monitoring of all employees for symptoms, and the use of masks/personal protective equipment required for all staff.
“Our home was prepared with a COVID-19 isolated care unit in waiting with staff willing, skilled and educated to care for COVID-19 residents,” the release stated.
Through the advice of the IDPH Long-Term Care Infection Control Consultant, Jasper County Health Department has been working closely with Newton Care Center providing guidance according to the IDPH and CDC, the release stated.
Administrator Paula Schoonover said the care center is working directly with the local health department to meet the need for resident and staff testing.
“We are doing everything we can to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible through screening, isolation and lockdown protocols,” said Schoonover. “We are following strict isolation protocols. We have very skilled and dedicated staff working our COVID-19 unit. Our staff have worked tirelessly and selflessly to provide compassionate care to those affected.”
Schoonover said the care center will transfer residents from the home if their condition requires them to go to the hospital.
“Just like any other virus, if someone gets symptomatic and must go to the hospital, then they will go. Otherwise, this is their home and we are going to take care of them in their home.”
