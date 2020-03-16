The Effingham County Jail has ceased in-house visitations, and the Effingham County Sheriff's Office is taking precautions to help protect the staff, inmates and public from COVID-19.
Effective noon Monday, all visits to the jail were suspended until further notice. Effingham County Sheriff Dave Mahon said inmates who have no means to contact their families other than through the United States Postal Service will be granted a 15-minute phone call every week regardless of their ability to pay for the call.
"We understand the importance of visitation to the quality of life to those in our custody, but our first priority is the safety of the inmates and our staff," Mahon said. "We hope the situation is short-lived, and we encourage families to write more letters and send them through the mail."
Mahon said inmates being brought into the county jail will be subject to more intense medical screening questions, and all in-house jail programs conducted by outside volunteers have been suspended as well.
Mahon said the jail and sheriff's office staff is working to limit contact inside the jail.
Mahon encouraged the public to phone the office with more minor calls over having a deputy dispatched to a scene.
"We're actually trying to take more calls over the phone if a call can be taken over the phone. Our deputies have a county cellphone, and we're able to, a lot of times, if they call in, we can transfer those calls to the deputy. However, cellphone service sometimes limits that, but they can take a number and they can go to an area with good cellphone service and then we can call them back," Mahon said.
"The deputies would rather take the call over the phone, and probably more than likely, the public would rather not come in contact with the deputy either. So, if we can handle it over the phone, that would be great."
Mahon said in incidents where an officer response is needed, deputies will keep their distance as best they can. Deputies have hand sanitizer and disinfectant spray in their patrol vehicles, and Mahon said the deputies use both on a daily basis.
Correctional employees and other staff at the Effingham County Jail and the county courts building and government center have stepped up cleaning procedures as well. Mahon said this includes focusing on cleaning high-contact surfaces like countertops, door knobs and railings.
Jail staff is also encouraged to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds before and after contact with inmates and the public.
Mahon said he is currently working with county court officials and the Effingham County State's Attorney's office to create a plan for the court system, jail and sheriff's office.
With the ever-growing "panic buying" occurring at retail stores across the nation, Mahon said he has seen increased purchases at several local stores. Despite increased shopper presence, Mahon said his deputies have not been dispatched to any stores to handle disputes or other situations.
Monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic is an ever-changing process, Mahon said, adding the Effingham County Sheriff's Office and county jail will continue to monitor the situation and adapt as need with the help of local public health officials.
"We're continuing to monitor the ever-changing situation and work on our mitigation plan should any of that change. We're taking all the precautions, but every day is a new day," Mahon said.
The Illinois Department of Corrections is taking similar precautions as well. According to the IDOC website, the department suspended all visits to any IDOC facilities until further notice.
The department announced it is expanding opportunities for video visits and phone calls by providing those in custody with funds for two 20-minute phone calls and one 15-minute video visit. IDOC also encourages families to write to their incarcerated loved ones.
Attorneys are still permitted to visit IDOC facilities, but they will be screened upon arrival.
Mahon said there are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Effingham County, and IDOC reported no positive cases in their facilities. Those seeking updates for the Effingham County Jail should monitor the Effingham County Sheriff's Office Facebook page and are encouraged to refrain from calling the jail seeking information.
