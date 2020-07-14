Contact tracing temporarily closes The Hangar Restaurant

The process of contact tracing serves to identify persons who have been in close contact with a COVID-positive patient during the time when they may have been spreading the virus. This period is defined as two days prior to showing symptoms or two days prior to receiving a positive-COVID test and being within six feet distance for longer than 15 minutes.
During the contact tracing investigation of a positive case, The Hangar Restaurant in Watson was notified of a COVID-positive patient who worked in this establishment during the contact period July 9 between the hours of 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. If you were a customer of this establishment during this time period, contact the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237.
Betty Lewis, owner of The Hangar Restaurant, has closed the facility temporarily to clean and disinfect the premises.
“The safety of my customers is top priority. I want them to enjoy their dining experience and place their COVID worries aside for a few minutes,” said Lewis.
Once the disinfecting process is complete, the Hangar will reopen adhering to recommended guidance for safe operating during the pandemic.
Effingham County Health Department recognizes the burden COVID-19 has placed on local businesses and applauds those that make the effort to promote the health and safety of people in our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.