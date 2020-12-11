Effingham County surpassed 3,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 this week and marked 39 COVID-related deaths. Thursday added 43 new cases, according to the Effingham County Health Department.
Imagine that tomorrow, you or someone you love notice some flu like symptoms and test positive for COVID-19. What happens next?
Enter Catherine Bailey, the COVID Contact Tracing Team Resource Manager for the Effingham County Health Department. Bailey’s team gathers information about people who test positive for the virus and the people they’ve been in close contact with and can offer some resources to those people.
When someone gets a positive test, that result and some basic information – name, address, phone number – is shared with the health department. Once they get it, someone like Bailey picks up the phone and makes a call.
A contact tracer will be assigned to you and they’ll reach out to you. They’ll go over the rules for isolation and ask you to fill out daily health assessments via text, email, or phone calls so they can monitor your symptoms. They’ll also ask you to share information for who you were in contact with, so they can notify those people that they may need to quarantine.
“I’m currently looking after, I believe, 200 cases,” said Bailey. “There’s a lot of time spent on the phone, a lot of time doing data entry.”
The department has 15 dedicated contact tracers, plus a handful of other staff members that step in to help with contact tracing when needed, according to Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp, who supervises the program. Contact tracers around Illinois use Salesforce, a data and customer management software, to keep track of cases and communicate data to the state.
Bailey was one of the first people the department hired when they began contact tracing at the end of the summer and since then has seen a little bit of everything.
“We talk to every type of person,” Bailey said. “Some people are scared. We do sometimes have to deal with situations where we have to talk to people and we can’t get a hold of them because they’re in hospital or because they’ve passed away.”
Talking with such a wide array of people, most of whom are being contacted by a stranger and asked intimate medical questions, comes with its ups and downs.
“It can be a roller coaster for us some days,” said Bailey. She recalled one case where she suggested someone go to the hospital and they steadfastly refused.
“When I phoned the next day, I didn’t get an answer and I was really worried,” Bailey said. She later learned that within an hour of that call, the person had gone to the hospital, where they received treatment.
For more recent hires, having people to talk to about the roller coaster can be helpful (even if they can’t discuss details because of medical privacy laws).
“It very much is a support group,” Bailey said.
“We get used to a lot of hypotheticals,” she added, laughing.
Rhonda Griffith recently participated in the contact tracing program from its other end. She tested positive for COVID-19 and shortly after received a call from Illinois’ state-wide contact tracing number.
“They asked me when my symptoms started and what kind of symptoms I had,” Griffith said.
After that, the calls switched to daily health assessments filled out via text. It wasn’t until the end of her isolation that she received another call, telling her that.
“You could tell they cared,” Griffith said. “They were very nice. It was kind of like a friend calling to see how you were doing.”
Between the beginning of August and end of November, the Effingham County Health Department successfully interviewed 85.6% of people who tested positive for the virus and 92.3% of their close contacts, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. (Feldkamp contends that those percentages would be slightly higher with the inclusion more recent data.)
Effingham County Health Department is actually on of the better performing departments in the state when it comes to contact tracing. Overall, health departments across the state have only successfully interviewed 44% of positive cases and 64.8% of close contacts, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Still, a minority of people in Effingham slip through the cracks and aren’t contacted in time for it to have much effect.
Kesney Riley’s son recently tested positive with mild symptoms of the virus – stuffy nose, tiredness, and a loss of taste and smell. His primary care physician recommended he be put in 10 days of isolation and that Riley should wait for a call from the health department. After a family member was placed in intensive care because of the virus, Riley knew to take it seriously.
Eleven days later, a day after her son’s prescribed isolation ended and after she tried reaching out to the department via phone to no avail, Riley received a call from the health department. Riley reports they didn’t collect any information about his contacts.
“I found it odd with the severity of how it can go,” said Riley. “I’m questioning why they didn’t call back or how accurate the reporting can be if they didn’t gather that information.”
Feldkamp couldn’t comment on specific cases due to privacy restrictions, but she did say that slowdowns can happen at many points in the process of contact tracing.
“It’s not uncommon for us to be notified that someone’s positive until several days later,” Feldkamp said. She added that they often run into out of date or incorrect contact information as well, further complicating the process.
The contact tracing program in Effingham, like those around the state, is being developed and implemented simultaneously.
“We’re building a plane while we’re flying at the same time,” said Feldkamp. She says that the guidance she receives and the lessons she learns from operating the program change nearly every day, which can make having a completely effective program difficult.
After receiving just over $800,000 from the state this summer for staffing and program development, Feldkamp has struggled to find new hires and train them while simultaneously trying to track dozens, sometimes hundreds of news cases a day.
“We have to adapt to what works with contact tracing,” said Felkdamp. “The days where we have 100 positives, it’s hard.”
To add onto the challenge of contacting dozens or hundreds of people a day, Feldkamp reports that safety has started to be a concern.
“Right now, there’s a lot of angst around COVID,” she said, adding that contact tracers in other Illinois counties have been threatened or otherwise harassed. While this hasn’t happened in Effingham, Catherine Bailey says that verbal harassment when making calls is something that all contact tracers face.
“It’s happened to all of us,” Bailey said. “Sometimes you get a little heated and then you make the next call.”
Even with the challenges, Feldkamp remains steadfast that the program continues to help the community and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“I have no doubt that there have been times where our contact tracers have saved someone’s life,” she said.
The Effingham County Health Department’s most recent press release includes a reminder to follow guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the county health department.
These guidelines include leaving home only for essential needs like food and work, wearing a mask, social distancing, staying home if you feel sick, and regularly washing your hands and frequently touched surfaces.
