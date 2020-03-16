Workman Sports and Wellness Complex
Effective Monday, March 16, at 4 p.m., Richard E. Workman Sports and Wellness Complex will be closed until further notice. This is subject to information from the State of Illinois and local officials.
At Richard E. Workman Sports and Wellness Complex, we care deeply about our members, guests and staff. Rink Management Services Corporation, which operates Richard E. Workman Sports and Wellness Complex, has been closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation around the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the evolving challenges this difficult situation causes.
Your health and safety are of the utmost importance to us. We are working together with community leaders to monitor the situation and have started taking precautionary measures to avoid a potential outbreak within our community. In this ever-changing situation, we will communicate with you via email, website and social media outlets for updates on programming.
Rink Management Services and Richard E. Workman Sports and Wellness Complex want to extend a huge thank you for being members and guests of Richard E. Workman Sports and Wellness Complex and appreciates your understanding during this time.
Despite the closure of the Richard E. Workman Sports and Wellness Complex, HSHS St. Anthony’s Physical Rehab and Wellness will remain open to care for their patients that have scheduled appointments.
Patients can still come in through the Complex’s main entrance. Patients may call St. Anthony’s Rehab and Wellness with any questions at 217-347-1243.
Effingham County Jail
In an effort to help protect inmates in the Efﬁngham County Jail, as well as staff and the general public from the current COVID 19 pandemic, Sheriff David Mahon has announced the following changes in operations at the Efﬁngham County Jail:
Effective at noon Monday, March 16, there will be no more in-house visitation with inmates. We understand the importance of visitation to the quality of life to those in our custody, but our ﬁrst priority is the safety of the inmates and our staff. Inmates who have no means to contact their families, other than letters through the United States Postal Service, will be granted a 15 minute call every week, regardless of their ability to pay for the call. We hope this situation is short-lived and we encourage families to Write more letters and send them through the mail.
Inmates being brought into the Efﬁngham County Jail Will also be subject to more intense medical screening questions.
All in-house jail programs that are conducted by outside volunteers have also been suspended.
These changes will be in place until further notice. Please check our Facebook Page at facebook.com/EffinghamCountySO/ for updated information. PLease do NOT call the Jail for information.
Again, there are no known cases of COVID 19 in Efﬁngham County: These changes are being made as a precaution during this pandemic and regular services will be resumed as soon as possible.
Community Celebration of Excellence Breakfast
Due to the health safety and concerns of our community and mandates regarding large public events, the Community Celebration of Excellence Breakfast on March 25 has been cancelled.
Beecher City Community Breakfast
In response to the recommendations of the CDC, local, State and Federal Governments concerning public events and as an effort to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, this event has been cancelled. Those that have registered for this event are being notified and a new date will be posted once it is established. Further date changes and cancellations can be found on our website at www.effinghamcountychamber.com.
Effingham County Community MAPPING
In response to the recommendations of the CDC, local, State and Federal Governments concerning public events and as an effort to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, this effort has been postponed. The new dates are as follows: April 20 and 27, May 4 and 18 June 1.
Participants and sponsors are still needed and are encouraged to spread the word about the program to family, friends, co-workers, and employees. Any interested community members are encouraged to participate in the MAPPING program and/or help by becoming a sponsor. Monetary donations are greatly appreciated at any level to help support this important effort.
For more information or to sign up to participate in the sessions, please visit www.effinghamcountychamber.com. You may also contact Jamie Niemerg at jniemerg@effinghamcountychamber.com or call the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce at (217) 347-4147.
Celebrating women events
Due to the health concerns of our members and the community, the Celebrating Women events this week — the recognition on Wednesday and Ladies Night Out shopping event — have been cancelled. New dates will be announced in the near future.
Bridge games
The Effingham Park District has canceled its bridge games until further notice. Also canceled is the Effingham Pioneer Sectional Tournament that was to be held on April 3, 4 and 5.
Shelby County Art Show
The Shelby County Art Show 2020 has been canceled.
As many as possible are being notified before any other actions to enter are taken. The show will resume in 2021 with the ability of adult artists to show work finished in the last two years instead of one.
For questions, contact Carol Kessler at 217-827-5690 or carolkessler1948@gmail.com.
Wendelin Wine Tasting
The event schedule for March 28 will be rescheduled for a later date.
Girl Scouts
Girl Scouts of Central Illinois (GSCI) is announcing today they are joining sister Girl Scout Councils and national and local efforts to contain and reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure. Starting Monday, March 16, GSCI is suspending all in-person council activities, events, site usage, and programs through March 31.
All GSCI gathering places, offices, camp properties as well as cookie cupboards associated with those gathering places, will be closed effective immediately. Staff will transition to working remotely, still focused on delivering support in these unprecedented times.
“As this is a fluid situation, GSCI will be making assessments 2-3 weeks in advance of upcoming events, programs, gatherings etc., and as the COVID-19 situation changes we will keep members updated,” GSCI CEO Pam Kovacevich said.
As some troops are still working to sell their cookie inventory, Cookie sales we will be extended through April, keeping digital orders open for shipped delivery. Troops are being given the digression to manage their own weekly activities, however, following other local policies, if a school closes and a troop has been meeting there, Girl Scouts should cancel their meeting. Same if the district chooses to close, Girl Scouts will not meet or have activities in any of the schools or other locations within that district.
In terms of summer camps, GSCI is not making any changes to summer camp or girl programs at this time. As camp season draws closer, they will make necessary decisions and communicate changes to planned summer camps.
The program team has already begun looking for ways to bring creative program options electronically to aid in the continuing education efforts for Girl Scouts and children of all ages. GSCI will be posting continuous updates on their website and social media channels.
Hospital programs
Out of an abundance of caution, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital has regretfully decided to cancel the additional following events. In consultation with the Effingham County Health Department, this decision is being made to best ensure the health and well-being of our community.
• Celiac Disease/Gluten Intolerance Support Group scheduled for Monday, March 16, at the Effingham Public Library.
• Colorectal Cancer Awareness Event scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, at the Workman Sports and Wellness Complex.
• All Prenatal Classes through the end of March, including:
− Having a Baby Class, Part 2 – Thursday, March 19
− Eat at Mom’s Breastfeeding Class – Tuesday, March 24
− Having a Baby Class, Part 3 – Thursday, March 26
Families who have registered for the prenatal classes are being contacted with a resource at St. Anthony’s Women’s Wellness to get assistance and answer any questions.
Additionally, Perpetual Adoration in the hospital Chapel has been suspended until further notice.
