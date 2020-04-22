The Clay County Health Department on Wednesday announced the county's second positive case of COVID-19.
The woman in her 40s reported having contact with another COVID-19 positive case. Health department officials said in a release that the woman is recuperating at home in isolation.
The health department will not release specific details about the individual due to privacy issues.
The department stated in the release that it is likely the number of COVID-19-positive cases in Clay County will increase as testing becomes more available and the virus makes its way into the community.
Often, persons with COVID-19 do not show symptoms until several days after the virus enters their system, highlighting the need for everyone to heed precautions, the release said.
Precautions include following the stay-at-home order; wearing a mask and adhering to the six-foot social distancing guidelines when leaving home for essential needs; washing hands or using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol; disinfecting frequently touched surfaces; sneezing or coughing into a tissue, throwing it away then washing hands; and isolating oneself if feeling ill and calling a medical provider if symptoms worsen.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline to answer questions at 1-800-889-3931. Other information can be obtained from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and IDPH websites and social media accounts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.