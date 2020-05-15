State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, tells reporters during a video news conference April 24 that he agrees with Gov. JB Pritzker that COVID-19 is a public health crisis. But, he added, the governor overstepped his statutory authority by continuing to issue executive orders after April 8, when he alleges the state of emergency expired. His legal challenge will remain in Clay County court after the attorney general office’s request to have it moved to Sangamon County was denied Friday.