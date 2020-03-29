EFFINGHAM — Sun broke through the clouds Sunday morning as vehicles started to arrive for the barbecue giveaway for Effingham-area children and immediate family members of deployed military.
Lickin’ My Chicken & Pullin’ My Pork BBQ set up its mobile barbecue unit in the parking lot in front of the Effingham Performance Center to distribute a free barbecue sandwich to any child from the Effingham area who wanted one.
Lickin’ My Chicken & Pullin’ My Pork BBQ owner Andrew McGee said they were expecting to serve anywhere from approximately 700 to 1,000 barbecue pork sandwiches Sunday. McGee started cooking the barbecue pork at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
“The Effingham community has been so gracious and supportive of my business, and I thought this would be a good way to give back to the community in a time of need,” McGee said.
Those driving through didn’t have to leave their cars as Andrew McGee, his father, Greg McGee, brother Dylan McGee and Andrew’s girlfriend, Dana Shelton, prepared the sandwiches while volunteers from Freedom 68 veterans organization stood outside the mobile truck to distribute sandwiches curbside in two lanes.
“We have 335 pounds of pulled pork here today, and it’s all cherry wood smoked,” McGee said.
McGee said anyone driving through and picking up a sandwich had the option of leaving a donation to the Freedom 68 veterans organization.
“Any donations today will be given to Freedom 68 to aid veterans and deployed military families who are in need,” McGee said. “They are a wonderful non-for-profit organization for veterans.”
Freedom 68 Treasurer Jenni Olson made trips from the truck to the two vehicle distribution stations to keep them stocked up with sandwiches. A total of six members of Freedom 68 volunteered their time to help.
“We really have a nice day for it,” Olson said. “The sun is shining and it’s not raining.”
“I have a feeling we are going to have a good crowd today,” Olson said. “Hopefully, I’m very busy.”
Freedom 68 founder and Vice President Mike Brookshier also delivered sandwiches.
“This does not surprise me that they put this together,” Brookshier said about Lickin’ My Chicken & Pullin’ My Pork BBQ. “We have worked together numerous times.”
Tracey Greuel volunteered to direct traffic on Sunday, standing along Outer Belt West in front of the EPC main entrance.
“This is just another good thing for the community,” Greuel said. “These guys have a big heart and Freedom 68 does so much for the community. So, I decided to donate my time.”
Andrew McGee said he appreciated the help they received from the Effingham County Health Department for allowing them to have the giveaway, the City of Effingham for allowing them to use the EPC parking lot and Effingham City Police.
“I just want to thank everyone who has supported us,” McGee said.
