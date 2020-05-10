ALTAMONT — While many businesses are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, a 32-year-old Effingham County essential business is thriving. Alwerdt’s Gardens south of Altamont is booming, according to owner Nik Alwerdt. Alwerdt said the garden center has been busy with some big box stores not opening their garden centers during the month of April. Alwerdt said it was a little confusing at first whether or not he could open his doors for business. The wait gave him time to prepare by putting extra safety measures in place. During April, Alwerdt’s Gardens was only open for phone orders and pick up. But starting this month, the business was able to open its doors to the public after Gov. J.B. Pritzker modified the state’s stay-at-home order allowing customers in to shop. “We’ve been swamped,” Alwerdt said. “We’ve been overwhelmed this year. People this year seem to be a little more enthusiastic about gardening.” “It seems like every day is Mother’s Day and every holiday combined,” Alwerdt said. Alwerdt said the past couple of weekends brought so many customers his parking lot was filled with overflow parking in the road. “I haven’t seen anything like it,” Alwerdt said. “It’s been a record year for sales.” Alwerdt said the stay-at-home order has given area gardeners and self landscapers a reason to buy plants and supplies for garden and landscaping projects. He said with people not being able to visit restaurants or bars or go to a movie, they are looking at their yards and dreaming of things they can do to improve it. “People have time to make their house beautiful and work on projects they wanted to do 10 years ago,” Alwerdt said. He said people who would normally be working are now looking at gardening and landscaping as something to do — some for the very first time. “We’ve got quite a few people coming who have never been here before,” Alwerdt said. Alwerdt said plants are going fast. “We almost sold out of tomato plants and we so far have gone through a whole shipment of Tropicals (plants),” Alwerdt said. “And we’re almost ready to sell out of our second semi-shipment of Tropicals,” he added. Alwerdt said people like to get their annual flowers early. He said most purchase annuals before Mother’s Day. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alwerdt said garden center staff has been taking extra precautions by wiping down carts and common areas, wearing masks and installing screens in front of the check-out counter. “We are encouraging people who come out to wear their masks and we have signs everywhere to practice social distancing” Alwerdt said. He said he is also keeping buildings open so fresh air will flow through. “If people are getting too close to people we ask them to put their masks on,” Alwerdt said. “Overall, people have been respectful.” “We are trying to do everything we can,” Alwerdt said. “It only takes once, and we are paranoid like everybody else.”
