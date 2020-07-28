As COVID cases mount, Effingham County moves closer to warning level

Effingham County Health Department received notice of nine new positive cases of COVID-19 Monday. Two males in their 30s and a female in her 60s have had contact with persons testing positive for COVID. A male in his teens, a female in her 20s, a female and male in their 30s, a female in her 60s and a male in his 80s have had no known contact with a positive case. All are doing well in isolation.
Since last week, Effingham County has reported more than 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 and over 100 close contacts are at risk of becoming ill. Many of these cases are related to participation in activities where precautions of social distancing and masking have not been adhered to: large community gatherings, traveling parties and weddings. Anyone who has been at gatherings where little to no safety measures were in place is at risk and should WATCH FOR SYMPTOMS: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, please isolate yourself and contact your healthcare provider for further guidance.
As reported on Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) placed reported four counties at a warning level for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. Continued increases in positive cases move Effingham County closer to the warning level as well. More will be reported on the metrics tomorrow.
The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. Follow the CDC, IDPH and ECHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.
