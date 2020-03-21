Some area organizations and nonprofits have been forced to cancel or postpone some of their vital fundraising events because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Teams of local “celebrity” bartenders were preparing to raise money this past weekend for the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, or CASA, organization’s ninth annual TIPS for CASA fundraiser, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was canceled.
Typically, the annual event invites community members to tip guest bartender teams from across Effingham County. The fundraiser is a competition of sorts between the teams, and all proceeds go to aid CASA for Children in its mission of advocating for abused and neglected children in Effingham County.
CASA Executive Director Jesse Patnaude said TIPS for CASA is one of two primary annual fundraisers for the organization, with TIPS for CASA accounting for just over half of the total money raised between the two events.
“CASA of Effingham County is primarily funded by grants and fundraisers. Currently, CASA holds two major fundraisers each year with an average of $60,000 ... raised between both events,” Patnaude said. “TIPS for CASA has become a staple in our yearly events calendar and raised over $34,000 last year.”
Patnaude said teams participating in the fundraiser always go above and beyond to selflessly donate their time and energy to support the organization.
Patnaude said there are plans to reschedule the event for perhaps the summer or fall, but with so much uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 situation, she said she cannot be sure if and when the fundraiser will occur.
Postponing or possibly even canceling the event will have a big impact on the CASA services, Patnaude said. She added that if they are unable to reschedule the event, the program will suffer greatly.
“Fundraising dollars support our volunteer advocates who serve our community’s most vulnerable — children in foster care. This funding helps recruit, train and support each volunteer so they are able to advocate to the best of their ability for our CASA kids,” Patnaude said.
“We know the community will rally around the nonprofit organizations in this time of crisis to ensure that services will continue to be delivered to our area children.”
Another organization focused on assisting children, the Effingham Unit 40 Education Foundation, has been forced to postpone a fundraiser in the midst of the pandemic.
The March 28 Harlem Wizards vs. Heart City All-Stars fundraising basketball game has been postponed, and foundation president Kim Stanfield said the impact on the foundation is big.
“This event is the primary fundraiser for the foundation this year. We use these funds to offer teacher grants to all Unit 40 teachers in the fall then continuing education scholarships for high school seniors in the spring,” Stanfield said.
Stanfield said it was disappointing to have to cancel the fundraiser as nearly 600 tickets had already been sold. Like Patnaude, Stanfield said she hopes the community will support the foundation when the event can finally happen.
“Of course, we are disappointed but, ultimately, the safety of everyone comes first. We have spent a lot of time preparing for the event; booking the Wizards has to be done over a year in advance,” Stanfield said. “However, we know the game is just being postponed, and we look forward to bringing the Harlem Wizards to Effingham.”
The opportunity to receive community support through a fundraiser has also affected the HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Foundation and the hospital’s hospice and home care program.
Organizers were forced to reschedule the Foundation Stetsons & Stilettos Butterfly Ball to the fall. Proceeds from this year’s event were to go to the HSHS Home Care & Hospice Southern Illinois program.
Postponing the event has had at least some bright spots, however. The hospital’s director of philanthropy, Michael Wall, said hospital colleagues were presented with a surprise stemming from the postponement.
“While we were only days from our event when the decision was made, we received tremendous support from our sponsors in this decision. As an example, the food for the evening had already been ordered by our caterer,” Wall said. “Instead of wasting the meal, the caterer suggested that they prepare and bring it in for our colleagues at the hospital. That occurred on Thursday, March 19, and our colleagues were very appreciative for the unexpected and delicious act of kindness.”
Wall said the Butterfly Ball committee is still reviewing dates, venues and entertainment options, but the event will definitely be rescheduled.
Wall said when the fundraiser does go on, the community will have a chance to celebrate the many stages of life, those who are serviced by the hospice program and the caregivers who support and care for all human life.
He added that the event will also speak to the resilience of the community to get through times such as these.
“It is a testament to our resilience as humans, as caregivers and as health care workers through the many stages and trials of life,” Wall said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.