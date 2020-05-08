Although only five cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Effingham County, Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach said the city has no authority to override Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order. But he hopes to see a shift in decision-making to the local level. So does Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann.
“Our area, as well as many downstate areas, have nowhere near the number of COVID-19 cases to threaten the capacity of the medical facilities’ ability to treat them,” Niemann said. “We need to gradually reopen and monitor the number of cases and the ability of the health industry to treat those cases.”
Pritzker recently introduced a five-phase plan to reopen the state on a regional basis.
“I’m glad to see the regional plan, and I hope it comes down to a county-by-county basis,” Schutzbach said.
City of Effingham
Schutzbach is aware of other areas in the state, such as East Peoria, that are starting to reopen some of their non-essential businesses.
He pointed to statistics from the Effingham County Health Department that until April 21, only five cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the county. On Friday, after he had spoken with the EDN earlier in the week, the department confirmed a sixth case in the county. The county’s single COVID-19 death was reported on April 8; the deceased was a county resident but died while hospitalized outside of the area. Deaths from COVID-19 are recorded according to county of residence.
Schutzbach said he’s received numerous correspondences from citizens and businesses from both sides of the reopening debate: Some enourage, others ask to continue the shut down as a precaution against a potential surge in cases and deaths. He said he understands both sides, and hopes those who are unemployed can get back to work in the near future.
When it comes to the entire state reopening, Schutzbach said he does not have an answer. But he said the city should rely on doctors, scientists and other experts in making decisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schutzbach said that throughout the pandemic, enforcement for stay-at-home order violations did not have “a lot of teeth.” But the mayor said the city has relied upon the guidance of its legal counsel, who advised the city to steer clear of enforcement that could potentially take a citizen’s liberties away.
“If we do have a violation of the order, we will do what the governor has asked us to do, which is ask for voluntary compliance,” Schutzbach said.
The mayor said if people do not voluntarily comply, a report could be written and sent to the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s office for review. Schutzbach said Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland, Effingham County Sheriff Dave Mahon and Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler have discussed enforcement and will opt for requesting voluntary compliance.
Schutzbach warned that non-essential businesses with state licenses that defy the governor’s order could see the state revoke those licenses temporarily or even permanently. Some local businesses that hold state licenses include hair salons, those with gaming licenses and more.
Schutzbach said the city’s legal counsel also advised that the city practice some sort of enforcement and require those businesses asked to close by Pritzker to comply because the city could be held liable should a worker or patron get sick or die from the virus.
Effingham County
Niemann, the county board chairman, said he and other county officials are gathering information from other local governments in the area, legislators and Effingham County Health Department officials to determine how to safely reopen the county’s economy as quickly as possible.
Niemann thinks the state should open sooner than the governor’s five-phase plan.
“I was hopeful the governor would have a reasonable plan to reopen regionally; however, his plan put forth on the fifth of May was, in essence, a rewording of the current plan in place, with vague projections that, at best, would get the economy open sometime around the end of July,” he said. “Without a vaccine, it is inevitable that we will all eventually be infected by this virus, and the original purpose of confining everyone at home was to ‘lower the curve’ so we didn’t overwhelm the health facilities’ ability to treat those infected.”
”When antibody testing comes online, it will go a long way toward giving us actual numbers of those people who have been infected,” the chairman noted.
Niemann said he, too, has heard requests from constituents to reopen the county and noted that local industries and businesses labeled non-essential by the governor have been significantly impacted by layoffs, furloughs and loss of business throughout the county. He said county officials are attempting to calculate the local economic impact of the pandemic and the stay-at-home order.
Niemann said he has been tracking statistics in other states as they reopen their economies and has found the number of cases and deaths they’ve reported are “looking promising toward reopening.”
He has noticed COVID-19 hotspots for infections and deaths appear to be directly related to population density, with more infections per capita in more populated areas.
Niemann noted that in Illinois, the pandemic appears to be centered in the Cicero area, just outside Chicago, which he said has a population density of 17,500 people per square mile. He said New York, which is also densely populated, as been an epicenter of sorts for the country.
“This seems to indicate that the more people in a given area increases exposure concentration, the number of exposures and re-exposures to infected individuals, increasing the likelihood of an infection taking hold in someone,” Niemann said. “This population density may indicate a higher-than-average number of persons per household as well, which increases exposure concentration and risk,” Niemann said. “Other areas of high population with lower density have lower incidents of reported COVID-19 infection and lower deaths. This data, while not conclusive, is interesting. It seems consistent with data from congregate living facilities.”
As for the governor’s powers to continue to extend the stay-at-home order, Niemann said such action is unconstitutional. Niemann said continuing the order is a violation of the Illinois law and the federal First Amendment.
“He had ample time during his first stay-at-home order, allowed for in the Illinois law, to ask the legislature to address the issue; however, he did not,” Niemann said.
