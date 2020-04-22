Dear Readers:
Our commitment to provide the Effingham and surrounding communities with accurate and timely information during the coronavirus health emergency has been widely appreciated as a vital public service — and for that we are thankful.
However, the sudden loss of advertising revenue has added to the economic headwinds already facing the newspaper industry, causing us to restructure our resources so we can continue to be your reliable and primary source for local news and sports in the future.
Effective May 4, the Effingham Daily News will begin a four-day-a-week publishing schedule by discontinuing the Tuesday and Thursday newspaper. We will continue publication and delivery to subscribers and single-copy outlets on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
As a newspaper subscriber, you will still have access to our complete local news, features and sports content on our website (www.effinghamdailynews.com) every day of the week. If you need assistance to activate your digital subscription, please call 217-347-7151.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery costs have resulted in many community newspapers publishing fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy.
The virus crisis has had a significant impact on the Effingham Daily News because most of our revenue comes from local businesses, which are also suffering at this difficult time.
Discontinuing two publication days will allow us to focus our resources on printing more local news in the paper on the other four days.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. As an essential service to the community, we have been making our coronavirus coverage available to everybody on our website. The result is record digital traffic that has inspired our entire staff. If you wish to become a subscriber, call us at 217-347-7151 and a customer service representative will get you set up with a print/digital subscription or a digital subscription only.
We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever.
This is a remarkable community with people who truly care about it. We pray everyone is well and safe.
Amy Winter, Effingham Daily News publisher
