The Effingham County Health Department reported 99 new COVID cases over the weekend.
The cases range in age from younger than 10 years old to 80s. The majority of those who tested positive were in their 40s and younger.
The seven-day test positivity rate for Region 6 was 7.7% through Sept. 10, while Effingham County was 16%.
As of midnight Sunday, Region 6 had only 20 intensive care unit beds available with 86% being utilized; the second highest in the state. The department noted in a press release our region's ICU bed availability is a warning indicator that our health care services are being stretched.
The department advises residents to take the following precautions to slow the spread of the virus.
- Vaccinate
- Distance socially
- Use masks
- Practice hand hygiene
- Socialize outdoors or in well-ventilated locations
- Avoid crowds
- Isolate and quarantine when required.
COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at effcohealth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.