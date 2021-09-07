The Effingham County Health Department announced 90 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Thursday. This is nearly double the 47 new cases announced last Monday, Aug. 30, for the previous three-day period.
Of those who tested positive, 64 ranged in age from 40s to infant.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was 8.1% through Sept. 4, while Effingham County was 13% for the same period.
The health department urges residents take the following precautions to slow the spread of the virus:
• Vaccinate
• Distance socially
• Use masks
• Practice hand hygiene
• Socialize outdoors or in well ventilated locations
• Avoid crowds
• Isolate and quarantine when required
