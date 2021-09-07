The Effingham County Health Department announced 90 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Thursday. This is nearly double the 47 new cases announced last Monday, Aug. 30, for the previous three-day period.

Of those who tested positive, 64 ranged in age from 40s to infant.

Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was 8.1% through Sept. 4, while Effingham County was 13% for the same period.

The health department urges residents take the following precautions to slow the spread of the virus:

• Vaccinate

• Distance socially

• Use masks

• Practice hand hygiene

• Socialize outdoors or in well ventilated locations

• Avoid crowds

• Isolate and quarantine when required

