The Effingham County Health Department announced eight new COVID cases Tuesday, ranging in age from 20s to 70s.
The Effingham County Health Department distributed 600 first doses to those aged 65 and older on Monday and Tuesday. This brings the numbers of those 65 and older vaccinated by the health department to nearly 2,000.
Illinois Region 6 test positivity seven-day rolling average was 3.6% through Feb. 6, while Effingham County was 2.5% for the same period.
