The Effingham County Health Department announced 65 new COVID-19 cases Friday through Sunday.
Residents testing positive range in age from infant to 90s, with a majority aged teens to 30s.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was 5.4% through Sept. 24, with Effingham County at 10.2% for the same period. ICU bed availability in our region is 20%; a warning indicator that our health care services continue to be stretched.
The department advises residents help slow the spread by doing the following:
• Vaccinate
• Distance socially
• Use masks
• Practice hand hygiene
• Socialize outdoors or in well ventilated locations,
• Avoid crowds
• Isolate and quarantine when required
COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org.
