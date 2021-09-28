The Effingham County Health Department announced 65 new COVID-19 cases Friday through Sunday.

Residents testing positive range in age from infant to 90s, with a majority aged teens to 30s.

Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was 5.4% through Sept. 24, with Effingham County at 10.2% for the same period. ICU bed availability in our region is 20%; a warning indicator that our health care services continue to be stretched.

The department advises residents help slow the spread by doing the following:

• Vaccinate

• Distance socially

• Use masks

• Practice hand hygiene

• Socialize outdoors or in well ventilated locations,

• Avoid crowds

• Isolate and quarantine when required

COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org.

