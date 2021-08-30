The Effingham County Health Department has received confirmation of 47 new positive cases of COVID-19.
Nineteen cases were reported on Friday, 11 on Saturday and 17 on Sunday. Five are children, nine are teens, seven are in their 20s, five are in their 30s, six are in their 40s, seven are in their 50s, six are in their 60s and two are in their 70s.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was 8.2% through Aug. 24, with Effingham County at 14.7% for the same period. Effingham County is in an area of high transmission as defined by the CDC and recommends that unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in these areas. “High” transmission is 100 or more cases per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 10% or higher.
