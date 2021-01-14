The Effingham County Health Department announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day rolling positivity average was 8.9% through Jan. 10, while Effingham County was 15.2% for the same period.
Updated: January 14, 2021 @ 6:32 pm
