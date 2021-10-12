The Effingham County Health Department announced 31 new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday through Sunday. Those testing positive range in age from children to 90s.

The IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) is in the process of updating its website, so seven-day test positivity data is not available. ICU bed availability in our region is at 20%, just above the warning indicator level of 20%.

The health department advises residents to slow the spread by doing the following:

• Vaccinate

• Distance socially

• Use masks

• Practice hand hygiene

• Socialize outdoors or in well ventilated locations

• Avoid crowds

• Isolate and quarantine when required

COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org

