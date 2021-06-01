This week the Effingham County Health Department announces that 30% of Effingham County residents are now fully vaccinated. The health department also received confirmation of three new cases COVID-19 over the weekend, ranging in age from 40s to 60s.
The Health Department will have a first- and second-dose only Moderna Clinic on Thursday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to noon. The department advises those eligible to make an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org
Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 2.2% through May 29, with Effingham County at 0.9% for the same period.
