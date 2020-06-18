The Effingham County Health Department reported three new positive COVID-19 cases in Effingham County on Wednesday. The individuals, a female in her 50s and two males in their teens have had contact with persons testing positive for the coronavirus. They are currently at home following isolation protocol.
Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported incorrectly on its website an additional positive case in Effingham County. This incorrect number was the result of a data entry error. With the addition of these three new cases, the correct total positive case count for Effingham County is now 11 cases. One county resident has died from COVID-19.
The health department notes it is important residents follow safety precautions as they travel about the community:
• Maintain social distance of 6 feet between yourself and others.
• Wear a mask when in close proximity to non-household members.
• Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
• Sneeze or cough into a tissue, throw it away, and wash your hands.
Often persons with COVID-19 do not show symptoms until several days after the virus enters their system. If you begin to feel ill, isolate yourself at home, and call a medical provider if symptoms worsen.
COVID-19 testing availability has increased in the Effingham community and is now available at several locations. Your medical provider can help you determine if testing is the best course of action for you.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has established a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931 to answer questions. Other trusted sources of information include the CDC, IDPH and ECHD websites and social media accounts.
