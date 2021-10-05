The Effingham County Health Department received confirmation of the COVID-related deaths of three more county residents — an individual in their 70s and two individuals in their 80s, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 92. Only one was vaccinated.
The department also reported 62 new positive cases Friday through Sunday. The cases range in age from infants to 90s. The majority of those testing positive are children through adults in their 40s.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity was 4.3% through Oct. 1, with Effingham County at 9% for the same period.
ICU bed availability in our region at 21% is just above the warning indicator level of 20%.
