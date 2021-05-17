28% of Effingham County residents fully vaccinated; more vaccination clinics announced

The Effingham County Health Department announced three new cases of COVID-19: one on Saturday and two on Monday. They range in age from 50s to 60s.
Meanwhile, over 20,000 doses of vaccine have been administered to Effingham County residents, with over 28% now fully vaccinated. Eighty percent of those aged 65 and over have had at least one dose and this is reflected in the demographics of those who have tested positive over the last couple of months.
The health department will have a first- and second-dose Moderna Clinic on Thursday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. The department advises those ages 18 and over to make an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org
Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was 2.6% through May 14, while Effingham County was 2.2% for the same period.
