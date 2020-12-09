The Effingham County Health Department on Tuesday reported the COVID-related deaths of a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s, which brings the county's total to 32 deaths since the pandemic began.
The department also announced 29 new positive test results.
The Illinois Region 6 test positivity 7-day rolling average is 11.0% through Dec. 5, and Effingham County is at 20.7% for the same period.
For more information on Coronavirus, visit dph.illinois.gov/COVID-19 or effcohealth.org.
