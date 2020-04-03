Two employees at the Popeyes in the TA Travel Center in Effingham say busloads of people still crowd the restaurant’s counter area, despite the warnings of health officials to practice social distancing.
Situated at the busy crossroads of interstates 70 and 57, the truck stop’s dining area is closed, but the counters at Popeyes and Dunkin’ Donuts remain open. A third restaurant in the truck stop, Sbarro, is closed.
Popeyes Assistant General Manager Rob French, 52, of Altamont, and Kitchen Manager Patti Myers, 60, of Effingham, have both stayed home from work. Neither was tested for COVID-19, they said. But French said he tested positive for the flu and Myers said she was told to stay home due to her high risk and other health issues.
Myers said she is one of four state certified food service workers at the Popeyes restaurant. She had been in quarantine since March 21 as a precaution. Myers said the other three certified employees have also been in quarantine, but at different times. Myers was cleared by doctors to return to work on Friday.
Myers said despite recommendations from the Centers for Disease control to limit gatherings to less than six people, the travel center is still allowing bus passengers to file into the truck stop.
“They roped off the dining area to where no one can sit down, but we still have buses in there all day, every day,” Myers said. “Busloads of people come pouring in the door, crowding up the counters to get food. A lot of these buses come up from as far away as Mexico, and you have no idea how many people or whoever they may have been in contact with before they get to the TA here in Effingham.”
Myers said management had placed tables in front of the counter to keep spacing between employees and customers. But Myers said that hasn’t stopped people from violating the six-foot rule. She compared the lack of distancing to crowds at a rock concert.
By comparison, other fast food restaurants in the area have closed their doors to customers – serving them via drive-thru.
Myers said the truck stop and restaurant areas closed on March 17 after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered restaurants and bars to close their dine-in areas. She said the center re-opened the next day on the premise that it can service customers through carryout; however, customers still had to enter the restaurant area to purchase food.
Some other restaurants in Effingham that traditionally cater to diners, such as Niemerg’s, have set up carry-out service at curbside.
Myers said she was required to produce a doctor’s note that stated she was to be quarantined. She said after those two weeks were up, a doctor checked her over and released her to go back to work Friday.
On her first day back to work, Myers said she didn’t know what to expect because the restaurant had been somewhat short staffed due to workers being out sick. She said she intended to wear a mask to work and to continue sanitizing items and areas at the restaurant every 30 minutes.
French said he was just put on quarantine by doctors this week because he had tested positive for the flu and has other underlying health issues. He said the travel center did not want him to stay home from work.
French estimated between the three restaurants at the travel center — Popeyes, Sbarro and Dunkin’ Donuts — 13 employees were out sick. He said Sbarro is closed because it does not have enough employees able to work.
“They don’t care about employees at all,” French said of the travel center. “This is families’ and children’s lives at stake.”
French said he understands why the truck stop is considered an essential service, but he does not like the way TA is letting busloads of people into the center.
Manager of corporate communications Tina Shaerban Arundel said the travel center is following CDC guidelines, following a number of COVID-19 measures at its truck stops.
“As an essential service, we remain open and ready to serve the truck drivers and all other workers who need services including restrooms, food and fuel. We’re asking customers to follow CDC recommendations and practice social distancing measures of keeping a 6-foot distance from employees and other customers when possible,” Shaerban Arundel said.
But she did not specifically answer questions about busloads of patrons packing into the Effingham travel center.
“We are taking a number of precautionary measures to ensure our customers and employees are safe, including advising employees who are too ill to stay home,” Shaerban Arundel said.
Shaerban Arundel did not say if there are plans to move the restaurant services to curbside pick up or another method.
Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann and Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach commended the truck stop employees for staying home at the sign of any type of illness.
The two civic leaders said the truck stop should remain open, since it has been classified as essential by the governor. Niemann said truck stops should consider limiting who they serve.
“My suggestion is to keep the truck stops open to truckers only — no tour buses, no cars and no campers,” Niemann said.
Schutzbach said the travel center, like other essential industries, should proactively seek out new information from the governor through national, state and local resources. He noted that the truck stops are still high-risk areas because of the number of people that go through them daily.
“The truck stop businesses are high-risk, and the employees, employers and foot traffic should respond accordingly. We must work together,” Schutzbach said.
Niemann said he has submitted concerns over continually crowded truck stops to State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, who sent them to the governor’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.