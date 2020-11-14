The Effingham County Health Department received notice Friday of 69 new positive test results of COVID-19.
This comes after the department received notice of 60 new cases on Thursday. Cases range in age from less than 1 year old to 90s.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Saturday the COVID-related deaths of two females in their 90s from Effingham County and one male in his 60s from Shelby County.
Illinois Region 6 test positivity continues to climb to 13% through Nov. 10, while Effingham County rolling positivity remained at 21.7% for the same period.
On Saturday, IDPH reported 11,028 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 166 additional deaths. As IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike highlighted during Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, there was a delay in death data reporting on Nov. 13. Therefore, 66 deaths that occurred yesterday are being reported with today’s total.
IDPH announced a record one-day testing high with 114,370 COVID-19 tests reported. As of last night, 5,415 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,018 patients were in the ICU and 499 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
