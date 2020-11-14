Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Becoming windy with rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Becoming windy with rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.