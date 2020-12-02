The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wedesday reported 9,757 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 238 additional deaths. Among the deaths were an Effingham County man in his 60s, two Fayette County women in their 70s and 80s, a Jasper County woman in her 60s, a Clay County woman in her 70s, a Coles County man in his 90s, and a Cumberland County woman in her 80s.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 748,603 cases, including 12,639 deaths, in all 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 85,507 specimens for a total 10,699,586. As of Tuesday night, 5,764 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,190 patients were in the ICU and 714 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 25 – December 1, 2020 is 10.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 25 – December 1, 2020 is 12.5%.
The Effingham County Health Department reported late Tuesday 48 new positive cases in the county, ranging in age from less than 10 to their 80s. The department had reported 129 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Saturday, Nov. 28, through Monday, Nov. 30.
The rolling 7-day test positivity rate for Illinois Region 6 was 11.9% through Nov. 28, but Effingham County was at 23% for the same period.
Local health officials told an Effingham County Board on Tuesday they expected COVID-19 numbers to climb even higher in the wake of Thanksgiving gatherings.
“We know a lot of people did not take our guidance to heart,” Effingham County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp told the committe.
Feldkamp said they were informed about a COVID-19 positive person hosting a Thanksgiving at a home outside of Effingham County.
“It wasn't in our county, but I'm sure those instances have happened in our county as well. That said, we anticipate our numbers will go up,” Feldkamp said.
Feldkamp said currently there close to 800 county residents under quarantine and 400 in isolation as of Tuesday afternoon. She said there were still quite a few hospitalizations.
“That's a lot of people to keep track of and we anticipate our numbers to continue to climb,” Feldkamp said.
“We have several outbreaks in our community associated with congregate settings. So, we have one contact tracer that is doing nothing but dealing with outbreaks,” Feldkamp said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.